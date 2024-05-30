Under the scorching heat of nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit, I embarked on a thrilling hunt for the perfect location. Armed with my GPS, I marked various points for the famous Death Valley mud cracks Michael Perea

Nikon D850

Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8

f/5.6, 1/3sec, ISO 64

Under the scorching heat of nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit, I embarked on a thrilling hunt for the perfect location. Armed with my GPS, I marked various points for the famous Death Valley mud cracks. This particular composition, my fourth during that sunset, was the ultimate prize of my adventure.

I set up my equipment around an hour before sunset, shooting my first composition directly into the sun. Just as the sun set over the mountains, I knew that there was potential for some serious aftermath.

As the colors started to explode all around me, I moved to my second and third compositions. I went into a complete frenzy because there were literally fiery colors all around me, 360 degrees of fire in the sky – one of the craziest and most colorful sunsets I had ever seen in my life. Finally, I found some cracks that had shapes that mimicked the mountains in the background. I am so thankful I scouted the area because I barely had my wits about me as I ran around capturing images in every direction.

My frenzied movements in the midst of such beauty may have appeared comical, but the result was a testament to the unique vision I had captured. The sky's vibrant colors, the reflection on the otherworldly mountains of Death Valley, the mud cracks, and the full moon – all these elements converged at the perfect moment, creating a scene that was truly priceless.

