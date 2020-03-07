Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The image was taken in Slovenske Rudohorie mountains by the lake of Uhorna. Bad weather turned to calmness after the sunset. I decided to tavel on the place. I hoped for a good luck as the rain stopped and the steam started to slowly rise up over the forests. Small lake changed for a beautiful mirror that evening for me.