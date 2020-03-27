Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was made during a summer trip to the Eastern Sierras which is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the western United States. The photo is made at sunrise. The morning of this photo, there were clouds arising behind me which would potentially block the sunlight. The water wasn't as calm as noted in the photo. As the sunlight poked through, the water suddenly calmed down, resulting in the beautiful reflection that I had anticipated. I made many exposures, each one having a unique light. A small rainbow can also be seen.