King tide happens a couple of times a winter when the moon is closest to the earth. The waves are several feet higher than normal. Cape Disappointment lighthouse has the right setting to capture crashing waves with a scenic background. Many people congregate here each event to watch and photograph the ferocious waves. This was my first experience here and it did not disappoint!