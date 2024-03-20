The picture was taken on the bank of the Swider River, Mazovia, Poland, long before sunrise. I love to photograph near rivers since their banks create leading lines that build the composition of a photograph.

Further, mist forms near rivers, adding a specific atmosphere, blurring the background, and hiding some details that are often disturbing. During dawn, warm colours contrast with a sky brightened by the sun below the horizon. The shape of the clouds seemed to correspond to the leading lines in this picture.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now