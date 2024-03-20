    Search
    Swider River, Mazovia, Poland
    By Slawomir Kotara

    The picture was taken on the bank of the Swider River, Mazovia, Poland, long before sunrise. I love to photograph near rivers since their banks create leading lines that build the composition of a photograph.

    Further, mist forms near rivers, adding a specific atmosphere, blurring the background, and hiding some details that are often disturbing. During dawn, warm colours contrast with a sky brightened by the sun below the horizon. The shape of the clouds seemed to correspond to the leading lines in this picture.


