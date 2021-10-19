Lake Diaz, Lone Pine, Inyo County, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Eastern Sierra Nevada is one of my favorite places to visit and photograph. This is the Sierra and Mount Whitney with a reflection on Diaz Lake, just south of Lone Pine, California.

I ventured out one early morning to get set up for this and was rewarded with gorgeous sunrise light on the range, with a gentle breeze on the lake creating an ever so small movement. This capture was taken at around 06:30. I enjoy the different layers starting at the lake, moving through the foothills and up to the mighty peaks of the Sierra Nevada with Mount Whitney, the highest summit in the Lower 48 States of the U.S. at 14,505 feet.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now