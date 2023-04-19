Hvalsnseskirkja, Reykjanes, Iceland

Iceland is known for its starkly beautiful landscapes and moody weather in winter. Hvalsneskirkja, situated on the Reykjanes Peninsula, is no exception. If you were to capture a picture of the church during this time of year, you might see a layer of snow and frost coating the ground and trees. In addition, the sky would likely be overcast, with low-hanging clouds that obscure the sun and cast everything in a muted light.

In this scene, Hvalsneskirkja stands out as a beacon of light amidst the wintry surroundings. The church's dark basalt stone exterior would contrast with the snowy landscape, drawing the eye to its unique architecture. The steeply pitched roof, covered in corrugated iron, would be frosted, adding to the wintry atmosphere. Smoke from nearby houses and chimneys would rise lazily in the air, adding to the sense of warmth and cosiness in contrast to the chilly weather outside.

A picture of Hvalsneskirkja taken during winter moody weather would be a beautiful and evocative scene that captures the essence of Iceland's wintry beauty.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now