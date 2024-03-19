Mount Gonbo Ronjon (Gonbo Rangjon) is a mesmerizing emotion (for me, it's much more than a majestic peak) located in Zanskar Valley, Ladakh, India. It is serene yet a representation of strength, determination and perseverance.

We could gaze at this peak forever, day & night. It has its own beauty during the day, while during the night, it's a different experience against a picturesque backdrop of Stars. The memories of being in this serenity make me consider myself blessed to be able to capture a few pictures of this wonder.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now