Flakstad, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Flakstad, Norway, is a community in the Lofoten Islands consisting of five villages: Ramberg, Fredvang, Napp, Sund and Nusfjord. Each of these villages is photogenic in its own right, as is almost everywhere in the Lofoten Islands. Flakstad Church, the red church near Skagsander Beach just northeast of Ramberg, is one of the area's highlights. The church is the second oldest church in the Lofoten Islands and was built in 1790. We photographed this church during the day but knew we had to photograph it again during the blue hour when the church glows in the lights placed around it. Our stay in Lofoten was towards the end of February, and temperatures were above freezing with the help of plenty of rain; the snow was melting pretty fast.

As was the case many times during our stay, the wind was steady at about 30 mph (48km/hr) with sleet. As luck would have it, in order to get the church with the mountains in the background, we had to stand with the wind and sleet blowing directly in our faces. This is where I developed my "blowing sleet process": 1. Frame the photo. 2. Step around to the front of the camera and clean the lens using my body to protect it from the sleet. 3. Place the lens cap back on the lens. 4. Step back around the camera. 5. Take off the lens cap and push the shutter.

This method seemed to work pretty well, and I was happy with the result while persevering and blowing the sleet into the camera and on our faces.

