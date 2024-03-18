Eastern Marsh Harrier, Chennai, TamilNadu, India

Eastern marsh harriers generally migrate, except for the Papuan harrier, which stays in one place. Their breeding grounds are located in northeast China, Mongolia, southeast Siberia, and occasionally in northern Japan, up to Lake Baikal, where they may mix with the western marsh harrier.

During winter, they inhabit areas extending from southern China, Taiwan, Korea, and southern Japan to northeast India, Bangladesh, and further into Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Borneo, and Sumatra. Large groups of these birds migrate along the coast of China, with significant numbers seen at locations like Beidaihe in the autumn. They favour open areas such as wetlands, rice fields, and grassy plains.

It's currently the season for migratory birds to return to my area. I had the fortunate opportunity to observe and photograph an Eastern Marsh Harrier, thanks to Mr. Karthik Ramamurthy, a city birder.