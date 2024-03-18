Deer Creek Reservoir, Heber Valley, Utah, USA

I'm fortunate enough to live in Heber Valley, Utah, where Mount Timpanogos stands tall above Deer Creek Reservoir. One of my favorite areas to get out and shoot a sunrise or sunset is close to my home, so this evening, I decided to stay out a bit later.

It was amazing watching the sunlight fade away, being replaced by the deep blue of the dusk sky. It was winter, and Highway 89 along the lake always had a steady flow of skier traffic travelling between Park City, Utah and the valleys of the Wasatch front.

I decided to shoot some longer exposures to catch light trails on the highway and utilize this color as foreground interest in my shot. As the evening progressed, the wind calmed down and the waves began to recede, the light from the highway traffic became more pronounced.

The silhouette of Mount Timpanogos and the Wasatch Back really stood out on the horizon. After a while, I felt like I had gotten the images I had hoped for. I checked a few out on the LCD screen and double-checked the histogram to make sure my images were exposed how I wanted them to be.

I know that in low light, the images can appear deceptively bright on the LCD screen, so I check the histogram to avoid disappointment when I load my images on my computer. Heber Valley and the Wasatch Back provide incredible photo opportunities year-round. I especially like photographing Mount Timpanogos when there is snow on the peaks and open water on the lake in early winter and spring.

