Glencoe, Highlands, Scotland

This photograph sums up how the world felt in 2020. In the UK, we were slowly starting to come out of lockdown, and my husband, myself and our son escaped to the Scottish Highlands.

Glencoe is such an atmospheric landscape, a photographer's dream. It was autumn, and the colours were very vivid.

The picture was taken before the fog rolled in when we snaked around the roads.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now