Lainzer Tiergarten, Vienna, Austria

Woodland photography in foggy conditions is a unique and fascinating experience. The fog alters the landscape and transforms the familiar into something strange and mysterious. But it also gives us new perspectives.

In my hometown, the mist rarely reaches the ground and remains quite high in the sky. So I climbed some hills in my surroundings until I finally was in it.

That day, the fog danced in the air, wrapping the trees one after the other. And I didn't want to miss the chance to witness that beautiful show.

Dimitri Vasileiou

