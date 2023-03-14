Hamnoy is a small fishing village in Moskenes Municipality in Norway. It is located on the eastern side of the island of Moskenesoya, northeast of the village of Reine John Pedersen

Fujifilm X-T3

Fujifilm 10-24mm

f/16, 120sec, ISO 200

I had just finished leading a photo workshop in Iceland, where we had missed the record low-pressure storm, and I barely made it into Norway to lead another workshop.

We spent a few days photographing around the Leknes area before heading south to the town of Reine. Each day we were in the area, we made a stop along the Hamnoy bridge (or nearby) to photograph variations of this iconic scene.

The weather during our stay was largely cloudy, with few chances for open views of the amazing scenery. On this particular day, the clouds were low and looked very solid, with little chance of opening. However, you don't know what kind of light you will get if you don't go out, so we hoped we would capture a picture.

We set up our cameras along the bridge and waited for the weather to break. The winds were blowing around 15-20mph, which made the wind chill feel around 0 Celsius. We waited about 40 minutes before we started to see an opening in the sky, and then the clouds parted enough for us to photograph this scene for about 20 minutes.

The light was almost ethereal as it filtered through the clouds. I put a wide-angle lens on my camera and worked to have as long a shutter speed as I could in order to smooth out the water below.

I worked as fast as possible to have my clients capture this scene as it unfolded and snapped a couple of frames myself. Unfortunately, after just a short time, the clouds blocked off the light, and the scene wasn't worth capturing anymore, so we packed up our gear and headed to the next location.

Only when I reviewed my images that night did I realise how special this capture was.

