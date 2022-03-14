Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

When I was on holiday in Thailand, I often walked the same route to the restaurants area most of the evenings at sunset time. I once decided to take my camera with me just to capture that beautiful pinkish-orange sunset colors from the beach I had seen each evening with powerful cliff-like island in the background and local long-tail motor boats parked in the foreground. As the sun sets rather quickly, it was quite tricky to bend the gorillapod well enought that it would carry a heavy equipment and stay put for such long exposure. After several shots, finally a few were sharp and the moment was captured.

