Isle of Rum View From Isle of Eigg, Scotland

Isle of Eigg, Atlantic Ocean, North West Scotland. A small island part of the Hebridean archipelago, Eigg is located off the west coast of Scotland, south of the Isle of Skye. The island has a fascinating history, superb wildlife and incredible possibilities for landscape photographers.

I rented a house right in front of the main beach of the island having the island of Rum in front, this allowed me to be there in a very short time and with the best light conditions. The beach offers numerous photographic opportunities and is especially suitable for artistic shots, the tides leave drawings on the sand with a realistic graphic appearance. The island of Rum that is right in front of it is lit up at both sunrise and sunset and if you are lucky and in the right period you can also see the Northern Lights.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

