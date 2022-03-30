Papuma Beach, Jembar, East Java Island, Indonesia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Jember located in eastern Java province of Indonesia and it is about 5 hours drive from Surabaya (nearest metropolitan city ). Papuma beach (of Jember) is very famous for its rocky shoreline. It was 2018, first time I visited there and immediately fall in love with this place.

It was a very moody cloudy afternoon and right after sunset, the whole sky and horizon got an incredible color.

I shoot this one using 6 stops ND filter attached to 24-105mm Lens to create a longer exposure image.

