Dryads and Oreads, Oxya Mount, Central Greece

Picture Story

Dryads and Oreads were the nymphs of trees, groves, woodlands and mountain forests according to the Greek Mythology. This forest in autumn was exactly the scenery that one will imagine as the home of the nymphs. I spent two days in this forest and the scenery with the mist was truly amazing. There were so many different opportunities for photographs that made me worry I would exhaust the camera batteries. Really an autumn paradise.

Dimitri Vasileiou

