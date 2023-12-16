Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

This image was captured in the Eastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh during mid-October.

In the northern part of the Northern Hemisphere and the southern part of the Southern Hemisphere, seasons like autumn and winter are more pronounced than in lower latitudes. The exception is that Arunachal Pradesh, a Himalayan state, has a somewhat apparent autumn, with the leaves turning from green to yellow to orange and eventually brown.

I was lucky enough to be there during the autumn of 2021 and came across this scene that caught my attention because of the presence of green among the autumn colours surrounding it.

