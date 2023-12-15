Bantam Estate, Bussum, The Netherlands

Private dancer

There are many old trees on the Bantam estate in Bussum. Beeches, birches, oaks, ash trees, and imposing wriggling conifers. Some are nearly dead, others very much alive. The tree in the photo belongs to the latter group. It is full of beautiful copper-coloured leaves in early autumn, and now, in late autumn, one cannot ignore the impressive trunk. The tree sits slightly separate from the rest of the beech row along the path. It is covered in strips of velvety, bright green moss. The image reminds me of a sturdy dancer dressed in a green velvet robe, the skirt falling in graceful folds over her feet – a stylish private dancer.

The Bantam Estate (Landgoed Bantam in Dutch) is one of five rather small estates in the Gooi region. All but one of them is owned by Natuurmonumenten, a Dutch organization for nature conservation. The other estates are all neatly maintained. Paths are raked, and shrubs are cut. Bantam is different. Its large beech trees are getting worn out. Because of all the dead wood, it is mushroom heaven in autumn, too. A large variety of fungi and mushrooms cover the forest floor. The fallen beeches are covered in porcelain fungi (oudemansiella mucida). Each autumn, quite a few of them fall down.

As a consequence, the light in the forest constantly changes, which obviously is great for photography. The place also breathes more history and mystery than the other estates in the Gooi region. I absolutely love this place!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now