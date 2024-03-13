Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, USA

Shenandoah NP is beautiful. I was working temporarily close to the park in the Autumn of 2021, and I wanted to be sure that I took the opportunity to travel there for pictures. It was going to be a full moon those days, and I wanted to be in the best location.

I used Photopills, found my spot at a roadside overlook on the well-known Skyline Drive and set myself up. The weather was chilly but otherwise perfect. There was no one around. To my surprise, the blue hour was particularly BLUE, and I clicked away. Post-processing required cropping to remove the sunset above the mountain ridge and adjust the shadows, highlights, exposure, and contrast.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now