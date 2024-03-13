    Search
    Fetsund, Norway
    By Georgios Kalantzopoulos

    Winter is a wonderful season of peace and tranquillity. For a long time, I have been waiting for a winter with deep, cold temperatures. The colours are deep, and there is a stark contrast between the warm tones and the cold environment.

    I had the opportunity to go to the nature park of Fetsund Lenser, where temperatures are around -24 C. The river was frozen, and for the first time, I summoned my courage and walked up to 100 m deep from the shore on the ice. At this point, the river has a wide delta.

    As the sun dropped below my visible horizon, the nature around me quickly turned into a deep blue surrounding. The ice was changing from white to light blue, and the green from the trees was developing a deep turquoise colour cast. The far mountains on the other side were still deep orange/red, the type of tone one only sees on the very north or very south latitudes.

    Going low and close to the icy surface, I got a good separation between the river surface, the trees, and the warm-lit mountain in the far background.


