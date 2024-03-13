Canmore, Alberta, Canada

There is a beautiful but extra-long way to Canmore that weaves through the mountains of Kananaskis. The views, however, are worth it. If you take Highway 40 to Kananaskis Village and just keep driving, you eventually meet Smith Dorrien Trail, which heads back North to Canmore.

Along the way, you pass the incredible mountain lake views of Barrier Lake and the Spray Lakes. It makes for a beautiful day trip that I have been lucky to participate in many times. Every trip gives something different, and the changing weather creates ever-changing views.

Wildlife is often visible along the roadway, especially herds of big-horn sheep, which I came across twice this day. It always takes me longer than the 2-hour drive that it's supposed to be because it's a place where I can get lost in the endless peaks.

As the day ends, I'm always driving down the last stretch of road to Canmore, watching the sunset and the light fall over the peaks behind me. This was a particularly cloudy winter day, with not much for a sunset, but as we came down that curving path, a pink glow appeared between the layers of clouds just above the peaks. It was so incredible to see.

If you've been down that section of road between the Spray Lakes and Canmore, you know it's not the safest stretch of road. It's narrow and winding down the hillside. But just as the pink glow appeared, I was coming up to a roadside turnout/viewpoint, which, of course, I had to take advantage of. It was the perfect timing, and I got this beautiful shot of the pink above the town at the peak of Grotto Mountain, putting a new hue on this stunning vista.

