    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Lone Ranch Beach, Oregon, USA
    By Lindsey Englar

    This beach is well known for its tide pools, and for good reason. However, before I got to photographing the starfish and anemones, I turned around after getting to the beach. This was my view. It was a misty and foggy morning and the colors of the vegetation on the hill added to the mood. I loved the subtle layers that were formed from the evergreens showing through the fog, and the lines the rocks created. It isn't a view that is showcased often when one thinks of the Oregon coast, but I have learned over the years to always take in a 360 view of a location. You might discover new perspectives.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®