Lone Ranch Beach, Oregon, USA

This beach is well known for its tide pools, and for good reason. However, before I got to photographing the starfish and anemones, I turned around after getting to the beach. This was my view. It was a misty and foggy morning and the colors of the vegetation on the hill added to the mood. I loved the subtle layers that were formed from the evergreens showing through the fog, and the lines the rocks created. It isn't a view that is showcased often when one thinks of the Oregon coast, but I have learned over the years to always take in a 360 view of a location. You might discover new perspectives.

