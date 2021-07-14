At one time or another, all photographers end up feeling unmotivated and frustrated; perhaps stuck in a rut. Mark Bauer shares his advice on how to overcome the photographer's block and kick-start your creativity Mark Bauer

I certainly found myself in the situation described above last year, when there was a rare spell of decent weather, and I let the opportunity pass by, partly because I was struggling to think of locations that I had not photographed to death, and partly because I just did not feel like taking any pictures, even though I felt I ought to be out making the most of the light. Basically, I was feeling somewhat burned out, having done a number of workshops and quite a lot of writing.

At moments like these, we describe ourselves usually as feeling uninspired or lacking in inspiration. After torturing myself for a few days, wondering where my inspiration had gone, and when it would return, I came to the conclusion that inspiration has nothing to do with it at all and, in fact, the very concept of inspiration actually can have a negative effect on our ability to be creative and to produce good work.

One of the interesting things about inspiration and creativity is the difference in vocabulary used to describe the endeavours of artists/photographers / writers and business people. Almost invariably, the word inspiration is used in connection with ...

This is a premium article and requires a single payment of $3 USD to be accessed

Upon payment completion a yellow banner will display (Thank you. Your purchase has been approved – Please click here to proceed). That link will transfer you to a page where you will access the entire article. You will also receive an email with a link to access the article page. Make sure you use the same browser to access the page on our website.