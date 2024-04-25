Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile

Traveling to Patagonia feels like a journey to the edge of the world, both geographically and figuratively speaking. Patagonia runs along the southern tip of the South American continent, straddling Chile and Argentina. Torres del Paine National Park in Chile is the crown jewel of this region, which is marked by dramatic massifs, glaciers, and fjords.

As I began planning my photographic exploration of this region, I realized how arduous it was just getting there. I took a 20-hour plane ride followed by a 300-km drive to reach Torres del Paine from San Francisco. The absence of paved roads on the final 75km stretch meant that even the proverbial last mile was anything but an easy ride.

However, all the weariness from the travel seemed to evaporate as I got my first glimpse of the massifs towering over the Patagonian steppes. But just as I settled into our accommodation in the park, the weather turned for the worse. I had heard of Patagonia's notorious weather during my trip planning, and I was monitoring the forecast for breaks. The howling winds and non-stop rain gave me first-hand experience of nature's raw power in this part of the world.

This image was made when the storm cleared at Grey Lake, located at the mouth of the Grey Glacier. Here, I was witness to giant icebergs that had separated from the glacier. This scene was jaw-dropping just on its own. But the grandeur of this scene was amplified several times over by the clearing weather, which revealed dramatic mountain peaks and gave me a surreal prelude to the breathtaking spectacle that Patagonia is. It was this feeling of nature at its untamed best that I wanted to reflect in my photograph.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now