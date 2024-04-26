Haystack Rock, Canon Beach, Oregon, USA

I had the pleasure of attending a wedding held at Canon Beach, Oregon. This afforded me the opportunity to stay a few days and allowed me to photograph the shore at different times of day and on different days.

I am always looking at landscape photography as it presents challenges, including weather. The challenge of mid-day sun to cloudy, no-shadow times, rain and low-light to blue hour all test my ability to take what I have been given and turn it into a vision.

Ron Garofalo

