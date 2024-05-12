During the summer of 2017, I spent two weeks visiting the gorgeous Gaspé region of Quebec. In English, 'pierced rock' is a huge sheer rock formation in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence on the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula in Québec, Canada. It is one of the world's largest natural arches (15 m.) located in water and is considered a geologically and historically rich natural icon of Quebec.

So, during my visit to this beautiful region, I found a location on top of a hill to seize this icon. I was amazed by the color range of the beautiful green forest on the coastline, with blue water, and the gorgeous colored rocks (height of 88 meters). I was also amazed by its size compared to the buildings on the mainland. We learned that at low tide, we can walk to it.

I composed the image handheld using a 200 mm focal length. To obtain a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed by 1.3 stops.

Looking at the scene, I was frustrated that I could not see its beautiful 15-meter arch. So, one morning, I put my feet in the Atlantic Ocean to capture this icon from a different angle. This image is published on my LPM portfolio, Le Rocher Perce, Quebec, Canada.

Later, during the trip, I had the chance to capture this jewel again from another perspective. Here it is: Coin du Banc, Quebec, Canada.

Back home, I was happy to review these 3 images of this iconic monument in its gorgeous environment. The Gaspé region of Quebec is a gorgeous place to visit and photograph.

