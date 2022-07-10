Coin du Banc, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During the summer of 2017, we spent two weeks visiting the gorgeous Gaspé region of Quebec. One night we stayed overnight near Coin-du-Banc, facing the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. Before going to bed, I had spotted a wonderful composition possibility with the shoreline leading to the iconic rock monument at Percé. I got up at 4 am the following morning, and, reaching the shoreline, I installed my tripod and an ND filter. All the elements I had visualized the previous evening were present: colours, leading lines on the shoreline and in the clouds. To accentuate the textures in the slowly moving clouds and dissipate the small waves on the water, I took a 20-second exposure. At 4:32 am when the colors were intense, using my livetime feature on my camera, this yielded a perfect exposure (ETTR).

