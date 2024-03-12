    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Derwentwater, Keswick, Cumbria, England
    By John Ennis

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    I visited the Lake District for 2 nights at the beginning of March 2024, hoping for some rain-free weather and maybe a little sunshine, and for once, I was in luck. While staying at a local B&B in Keswick, I learned about a popular destination on the side of the lake for an evening photo shoot.

    I had glimpses of some fading light as Sunset drew closer and decided on a long exposure to smooth out the water and gain a more ethereal feeling to the landscape. When I checked in the camera after patiently waiting for almost 4 minutes, I knew I had an image I would be happy with, making the most of the challenging conditions.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®