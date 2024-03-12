Derwentwater, Keswick, Cumbria, England

I visited the Lake District for 2 nights at the beginning of March 2024, hoping for some rain-free weather and maybe a little sunshine, and for once, I was in luck. While staying at a local B&B in Keswick, I learned about a popular destination on the side of the lake for an evening photo shoot.

I had glimpses of some fading light as Sunset drew closer and decided on a long exposure to smooth out the water and gain a more ethereal feeling to the landscape. When I checked in the camera after patiently waiting for almost 4 minutes, I knew I had an image I would be happy with, making the most of the challenging conditions.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now