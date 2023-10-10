The Ghaff Tree is a species of flowering tree in the pea family, Fabaceae. It is native to arid portions of Western Asia and the Indian Subcontinent, including Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. Its leaves are bipinnate Maarten Venter

Nikon D750

Nikon 70-200mm

f/9, 1/125sec, ISO 100

As landscape photographers, we tend to avoid ‘flat skies’ because we often judge them as uninteresting with a lack of texture. Generally, skies with clouds receive a more positive emotional response from the viewer, and people are in awe of burning skies at sunset.

The sky is generally cloudless, hazy and grey in the Arabian Desert. However, this offers excellent opportunities for a minimalist approach to photography.

For me, the simplicity of the imagery is more about the emotional response rather than the actual place. With the use of negative space, the viewer is presented with a sense of calm and serenity.

The indigenous Ghaff Tree (Acacia Prosopis) has an amazing ability to survive in the desert by growing a tap root system that can find underground water to a depth of 60 metres. These trees either stand alone or often in small clusters amongst the dunes.

Photographing in the desert comes with many challenges. Though we do not often get a sandstorm, the Shamal winds suspend fine dust particles in the air, resulting in hazy skies. The best time to venture into the desert is early morning when wind conditions are relatively calm, and the sun does not cause issues with overexposed pictures. Being reasonably fit is advantageous, as trekking across the dunes takes effort.

A conservation area southeast of Dubai is a short drive from the city. Other than the simplicity of the natural landscape, occasional sightings of the beautiful Arabian Oryx and gazelles are a delight in the early morning hours.

Scouting around for a suitable tree can generally be done with a 4X4 vehicle until a suitable area is identified, and then continue on foot. I chose this tree as it is beautifully nestled in between the dunes, which form part of the overall composition.

