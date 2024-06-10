Kicker Rock, Galapagos Islands

While cruising around the Galápagos Islands, we came across Kicker Rock. One of the best spots for snorkelling, Kicker Rock or Leon Dormido, is an amazing rock formation near San Cristobal Island.

Kicker Rock is a remnant of a vertical tuff cone formation that rises almost 153 meters (500 feet) from the ocean.

The erosion has given the rock its characteristic shape, which some see as a shoe, hence the name Kicker Rock. Others see it as a sleeping sea lion or Leon Dormido in Spanish.

