The South Downs are a range of chalk hills in the south-eastern coastal counties of England that extends for about 260 sq mi across the south-eastern coastal counties of England from the Itchen valley of Hampshire in the west to Beachy Head, in the Eastbourne Downland Estate, East Sussex Lloyd Lane

Sony A7R III

Sony 70-200mm f/4G

f/9, 1/160sec, ISO 100

Over a year ago, I decided to go in search of new photographic locations by exploring more of my local surroundings in Sussex, England. I spent a lot of my spare time hiking across the South Downs. Six months ago, I came across a very lonely tree on top of a field near the South Down Way. I tried out a frame with my telephoto lens to isolate the tree and give it maximum impact in a composition. I loved the shape of the tree sitting on top of the hill, but as it was mid-summer, the crop was too high and concealed the bottom of the tree in the frame.

I went back during the winter for the same composition, and the field was too yellow, resulting in an uninteresting capture. I decided to visit again during spring when the first shoots of the crop would be visible in the field but not high enough to hide any part of the tree.

When I took the picture, there were no clouds in the sky, which helped make this the most visually appealing image I have ever captured. I loved the capture's simplicity and almost wallpaper look – some social media reviewers commented that the picture looked almost unreal.

One potential composition for this field that I would like to try would be a snow-dusted scene, but it remains to be seen whether it will be as visually appealing as this one. Finally, having recently attended a talk by a well-known landscape photographer, I realise now that I should invest in a step ladder.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now