Ruby Beach's dramatic sea stacks and glowing sunset sky created one of the most breathtaking and rewarding scenes Nick Souvall had ever photographed Nick Souvall

Canon 7D

Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L

f/16, 2sec, ISO 100

On a recent trip to the Pacific Northwest, one of the destinations I was most excited about photographing was Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park. I had been inspired by countless breathtaking images of this iconic location and couldn't wait to experience it for myself.

We arrived at the Olympic Coast a little later than planned, but after quickly setting up camp, we made our way to Ruby Beach. Initially, I was worried that the light was fading very quickly, so I rushed down the trail, navigating over driftwood to reach the shoreline. Fortunately, my concern was unwarranted. For the following 30 minutes, the sky transformed into a stunning display of colours, with the sun breaking through the clouds and illuminating them in brilliant shades of orange and pink.

As I walked along the beach, moving from one composition to the next, the sky seemed to improve with each passing moment. Eventually, I settled on a composition that perfectly framed a majestic sea stack between the rugged rocks and the incoming tide.

Ruby Beach turned out to be one of the most awe-inspiring places I have ever visited. The massive sea stacks rising dramatically from the shore were simply breathtaking. Typically, when I visit such spectacular locations, I find myself at the mercy of uncooperative skies, but on this occasion, everything aligned perfectly. It was a truly magical sunset on a mesmerizing beach.

Living in Colorado, I am not accustomed to photographing seascapes, so this was a challenging shoot. The dynamic range between the dark rocks and the brilliant sky, combined with the ever-advancing tide, made this one of the most difficult – but rewarding – photographs I have ever captured.