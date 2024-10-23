    Search
    Ruby Beach Sunset, Washington, USA

    Ruby Beach's dramatic sea stacks and glowing sunset sky created one of the most breathtaking and rewarding scenes Nick Souvall had ever photographed
    Nick Souvall
    Canon 7D
    Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L
    f/16, 2sec, ISO 100
    On a recent trip to the Pacific Northwest, one of the destinations I was most excited about photographing was Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park. I had been inspired by countless breathtaking images of this iconic location and couldn't wait to experience it for myself.

    We arrived at the Olympic Coast a little later than planned, but after quickly setting up camp, we made our way to Ruby Beach. Initially, I was worried that the light was fading very quickly, so I rushed down the trail, navigating over driftwood to reach the shoreline. Fortunately, my concern was unwarranted. For the following 30 minutes, the sky transformed into a stunning display of colours, with the sun breaking through the clouds and illuminating them in brilliant shades of orange and pink.

    As I walked along the beach, moving from one composition to the next, the sky seemed to improve with each passing moment. Eventually, I settled on a composition that perfectly framed a majestic sea stack between the rugged rocks and the incoming tide.

    Ruby Beach turned out to be one of the most awe-inspiring places I have ever visited. The massive sea stacks rising dramatically from the shore were simply breathtaking. Typically, when I visit such spectacular locations, I find myself at the mercy of uncooperative skies, but on this occasion, everything aligned perfectly. It was a truly magical sunset on a mesmerizing beach.

    Living in Colorado, I am not accustomed to photographing seascapes, so this was a challenging shoot. The dynamic range between the dark rocks and the brilliant sky, combined with the ever-advancing tide, made this one of the most difficult – but rewarding – photographs I have ever captured.

    s2Member®