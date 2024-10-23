Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L
f/16, 2sec, ISO 100
We arrived at the Olympic Coast a little later than planned, but after quickly setting up camp, we made our way to Ruby Beach. Initially, I was worried that the light was fading very quickly, so I rushed down the trail, navigating over driftwood to reach the shoreline. Fortunately, my concern was unwarranted. For the following 30 minutes, the sky transformed into a stunning display of colours, with the sun breaking through the clouds and illuminating them in brilliant shades of orange and pink.
As I walked along the beach, moving from one composition to the next, the sky seemed to improve with each passing moment. Eventually, I settled on a composition that perfectly framed a majestic sea stack between the rugged rocks and the incoming tide.
Ruby Beach turned out to be one of the most awe-inspiring places I have ever visited. The massive sea stacks rising dramatically from the shore were simply breathtaking. Typically, when I visit such spectacular locations, I find myself at the mercy of uncooperative skies, but on this occasion, everything aligned perfectly. It was a truly magical sunset on a mesmerizing beach.
Living in Colorado, I am not accustomed to photographing seascapes, so this was a challenging shoot. The dynamic range between the dark rocks and the brilliant sky, combined with the ever-advancing tide, made this one of the most difficult – but rewarding – photographs I have ever captured.
Get a VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours