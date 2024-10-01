It is amusing how one can set out with a specific photo in mind only to return with something entirely unexpected. Neil Tapman

Sony a7 III

Sony 70-200mm f/4

f/5.6, 1/320sec, ISO 200

It is amusing how one can set out with a specific photo in mind only to return with something entirely unexpected.

On that particular morning, my goal was to capture the sunrise at the iconic Llanddwyn Lighthouse. However, upon arrival, the weather had other plans. The wind was ferociously strong, and as I walked along the trail toward the island, which is only accessible during low tide, I found myself battling relentless gusts. The wind itself was an experience – an obstacle and a reminder of nature's unpredictable force.

As I reached the island, the sight of towering waves crashing against the rocks instantly captured my attention. The lighthouse quickly became a secondary thought. The sheer power of the sea was mesmerising, and I knew I had to change my approach. The wind made it impossible to set up a stable tripod, so I sought shelter next to a cliff nestled in a small cove, which provided just enough protection. With my 70-200mm lens, I focused on the drama unfolding before me – massive waves smashing against a lone rock.

I spent hours there, lost in the rhythm of the waves, trying to capture the perfect moment when they exploded against the rugged coast. There's something deeply satisfying about photographing the sea – perhaps it's the raw power, the unpredictability, or simply the connection to nature’s might.

In the end, I didn’t get the sunrise I had envisioned, but the experience of photographing the fierce, untamed sea was far more rewarding. It was a reminder that venturing out always has its rewards, no matter the conditions.