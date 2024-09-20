Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8
f/16, 8sec, ISO 100
I scouted the location during the day, even though the mountains across Lake Te Anau were barely visible through the low clouds. I knew immediately that I would want to select a telephoto lens for my composition. I am a big fan of the compression effect of telephoto lenses in landscape photography, and this scene called out for it.
First, I wanted to bring the distant mountains closer to the viewer's eye and create the impression that they are more dominant on the horizon.
Second, I felt that a wide-angle picture – often preferred by other photographers – would make the jetty the subject, and the mountains would serve only as a distant backdrop. All I needed to photograph it as visualised was incredible light.
Finally, on the fourth day, there was a break in the rain! And as luck would have it, it was during sunrise. The scene that greeted us was extraordinary: unusually early winter snow on the opposite ranges, a flat, calm lake, and a beautiful orange hue across the cloudy sky reflecting in the water as the sun rose.
No filter was used as I wanted to keep some of the texture of the still water in the mid-ground, enhancing the very natural look of the image. Knowing I had a successful picture, I started packing up – just as the rain came pouring down again.
