Manley And The Moon, Death Valley, CA, USA

We had been in DV for several days, shooting dunes in several locations. We had also hoped to capture the moon's rise the night before the full moon. Well, that did not work out the way we planned. The next day, we knew that the moon would be setting before the sun would rise, so we decided to try and get a shot at Zabriskie Point.

When I set up and started looking for a composition, I thought a fairly tight capture of the scene worked really well with Manley Beacon as the focus of the FG. A cloud-covered moon made a beautiful image. The soft light of the blue hour gave the image a fantastic soft fall and brought out the pastels of the rock formations.

