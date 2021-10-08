McCloud River, Mt Shasta, Siskiyou County, USA

It's a gorgeous scene. A mountain stream bathed in the beams from the sun. However, the source of the haze that enables those fabulous sunbeams come from disaster. Not disaster in the natural arena, only in the human realm. Their created by the smoke from the 2018 Carr Fire in Northern California that destroyed thousands of structures and killed eight people.

Nature is a powerful force and we're simply guests. Often, the refurbishing of natural areas through fire and other means impedes on people and creates these kinds of destructive forces. For nature, it's business as usual. For us, it often, or should, makes us think about how are we can trample our natural world without repercussion.

Just as often, the destructive forces of nature present beautiful creations, such as these sunbeams on the McCloud River.

