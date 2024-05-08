Madeira, Portugal

The evening before I took this shot, we had just arrived on the Portuguese island of Madeira, and despite little sleep, the weather was looking great for a potential sunrise shot. As I often do when we travel, I laid out my gear and clothes for a silent escape in the morning so my wife could sleep a little longer. I raced along the coastal road through the numerous tunnels, hoping I'd get to the beach in time, as navigating Madeira's roads can be challenging.

Having made it to the beach just in time, I managed to skip and hop over many large boulders with reasonable sleep-deprived grace to frame my shot. I quickly set up the tripod but wasn't happy with my location. Then, I moved farther down toward the water and lowered my perspective as well. Once satisfied, I added my 10-stop ND Lee Filter and tried a few shots to see how the scene was coming together. After a few more adjustments, I got this image and was glad for the peaceful morning, watching the sunrise from a faraway place.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now