Playa del Silencio, Asturias, Spain

In mid-October 2023, I visited the coast of northern Spain. The coast of Asturias was especially on my list. The Asturian coast is also called the Costa Verde. Along its entire length parallel to the coast is the Cantabrian Mountains, the highest part of which is the Picos de Europa.

Asturias has a cool and temperate maritime climate. Due to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, there is a lot of rain. Because of this, Asturias is undisputedly part of the "wet" or "green" Spain along the north coast. Clearly, we had to prepare for rainy weather.

Playa del Silencio is a beautiful beach in northern Spain. It is a long, silvery bay with a natural rock amphitheatre behind it.

Photography here is best done at sunset when the sun sets in the cliff background. Low tide is preferred because, at high tide, you cannot get as close to the sea rocks.

The place can be reached by car via a one-way road. You park at the viewpoint, after which you can descend the cliffs via a steep road and stairs. Getting back to the car along the steep road is quite challenging.

It takes preparation to photograph in the best conditions. The water level must coincide with the time of the sunset. When I arrived at the beach, it was heavily overcast and rainy. It really didn't look good. Anyway, this was the moment when sunset and low tide coincided. It was now or not. It stopped raining, and a while later, some sunlight even came through the clouds. My visit to this place was successful.

