Reynisdrangar Sea Stacks, Reynisfjara beach, Vik i Myrdal, Iceland

After two summer trips to Iceland, I wanted to visit the island during the winter as well. In early February 2024, the time had finally come.

As usual, weather conditions in Iceland are totally unpredictable, not months in advance, but often not even days in advance.

I was lucky that there was still quite a lot of snow and that temperatures were still freezing cold, partly due to the very tight wind, but otherwise, it remained dry. There was no rain or snow.

One "stormy" place I visited on my two previous trips was the famous Reynisfjara beach, where you can see the Reynisdrangar stacks. Using the Photo Ephemeris app, I saw that the sunrise might fall nicely between the stacks.

The weather forecast was also favourable. So, I made sure to be on the beach on time and positioned myself so that I had a nice view of the stacks. For a while, it was thrilling whether the band of clouds on the horizon would not get in the way, but in the end, my planning was rewarded with a beautiful sunrise, a perfect sunburst and a wonderful warm light on both the waves and the black beach.

