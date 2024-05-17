Rialto Beach, Washington, USA

Rialto Beach was the first place I've ever seen sea stacks, and it was an incredible experience. As we rounded the corner approaching the beach, large, tree-covered stacks became visible through the ocean mist. These stacks are the same ones you see in this photo.

Framed perfectly through the famous Hole-in-the-wall, another water-carved rock structure, which we were able to reach at low tide. Along the way, we saw so much ocean life in the tide pools and birds circling the skies above, including a bald eagle perched atop another sea stack.

It was a truly awe-inspiring experience, and I was so excited to have great weather and capture my first-ever sea stacks. These geological formations are magnificent and vital to so much life in the surrounding environment. I am so excited for more amazing sea stack sightings and learnings.

