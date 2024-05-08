Harris Beach, Oregon, USA

After shooting all day along the Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor, I ended my day at Harris Beach. The sunset after the sun dipped below the horizon started to move the blue to a wonderful magenta color.

I looked for some motion to put in the foreground so that a long exposure would take you out to the sea stack, which was somewhat backlit by the sunset. This image was made not by looking at the sunset but across it. That softened the tones to give me the cool blue hour feeling.

