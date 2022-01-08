Spider Rock Shadow, Canyon de Chelly, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On Day 1 of a John Sexton Southwest workshop we went to the viewpoint that provided a sweeping view of Spider Rock and the valley. The sun was setting and Spider Rock was brightly illuminated. Setting up the field camera took some time particularly trying to get an angle that would provide the best view and enormity of the rock. The shadows produced by the setting sun changed by the minute. Illuminating the valley and keeping the entire shaft of the Spider rock required a relatively quick setup before the scene would be lost. The shadows were crisp and majestic.

