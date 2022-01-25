La Habana Province, Cuba

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was up for a late night exploration, and what better place than to be on a deserted plaza in a foreign country! Feeling surprised, but safe, I noticed that I was the only one who cared to indulge in the spectacular colors of this beautiful country.

Everyone must have been at all of the fun after hours bars and left me to explore all of the interesting nooks and crannies of the wonderful architecture of this old and charming city. The shadow play was phenomenal mixed with the beautiful color box of interesting hues.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now