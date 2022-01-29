Tree Shadows, Breuil Cervinia, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The winter day that progressively advances with the light of the Sun that rises from the dark, mysterious and fascinating shadows of the night just passed. The curtain rises on the Grande Muraille in Breuil Cervinia Valle d'Aosta, Italy.

There is no more beautiful and precious awakening in the world. Open our eyes and turn our gaze to the Mountain that welcomes us into His Kingdom. What better awakening in this sweet mystery shrouded in the morning twilight? I used a Nikon D5100 with 18-55mm lens, Program mode with a slight slight underexposure to increase the brightness of the light above and make the color of the sky clearer.Despite the frost in the morning, I always recommend the early hours of the day in a wonderful place like this to make the most of the light and get very clear and sweet shots even in the shade.

The Grande Muraille back chain divides Valtournenche from Valpelline. In this shot you can see the area of ​​the Cretaz pitch in Cervinia, an area where there are ski facilities for those who are starting to learn to ski and for those who are already at an advanced level.This is an image taken at a particular moment in November, very painful for me, which marked a borderline between autumn now at the end and the beginning of a winter already with very abundant snow.Candid shadows therefore that transmit to the soul a profound sense of emotion and inner peace. Precious moments to be lived intensely.

