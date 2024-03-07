    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Casaraccio Pond, Stintino, Sardinia, Italy
    By Alessandro Pintucci

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    The photo was taken at Casaraccio Pond, Stintino, the northern part of Sardinia: one of the three back-beach ponds on the northern-west side of the island. The white tower of Stintino's old saline is on the right in the photo, which is now closed. Just a minute after sunset, the sky became violet and blue for some minutes. It was a fantastic sight, by chance, taken with the camera while we were going back home.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®