Karpathos, Greece

Before going on vacation, I always search the internet and Google Earth for beautiful locations. This was the case for our trip to Karpathos in Greece. I came across this beautiful Sea Stack. I checked where the sun was setting and at what time using an app. It was setting low to the right, behind some tall cliffs.

One evening, we set out for the location. It was a challenging and unpaved route, and our rental car struggled a bit. We managed to park atop the cliffs. Following a steep path down, I immediately spotted the beautiful Sea Stack. What a fantastic spot! And there wasn't a soul on the beach, which was perfect—I love quiet places.

That evening, there were no clouds in the sky. During the Greek summer, clouds are rare. There was a lovely glow coming from the right. Using the LEE 10-stop ND filter, I captured the ocean with a nice, smooth effect. If you look closely, the Sea Stack resembles a head. Mission completed.

