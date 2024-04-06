Lake Clear, Adirondack Mountains, Franklin County, USA

At camp, the weather outlook wasn't very good, with rain continuing all day. Finally, toward evening, stormy rain clouds started breaking up, giving a nice ending to the day and indicating that tomorrow might be storm-free. The clouds pass slowly overhead at low altitudes, giving the impression that they are fully loaded with water.

I have taken many similar photos in the past, but for some reason, my camera's auto-white balance made this picture one of the bluest in a long time. The final edit included a blue desaturation to make it look reasonable.

