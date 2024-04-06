    Search
    Lake Clear, Adirondack Mountains, Franklin County, USA
    By William Lanahan

    At camp, the weather outlook wasn't very good, with rain continuing all day. Finally, toward evening, stormy rain clouds started breaking up, giving a nice ending to the day and indicating that tomorrow might be storm-free. The clouds pass slowly overhead at low altitudes, giving the impression that they are fully loaded with water.

    I have taken many similar photos in the past, but for some reason, my camera's auto-white balance made this picture one of the bluest in a long time. The final edit included a blue desaturation to make it look reasonable.


