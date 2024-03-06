Port Everglades, Florida, USA

Our cruise ship departed Port Everglades around 4 pm, so we gathered on the upper deck to relax and catch up with family members who had flown in that day from various airports in Canada and the USA. The sky had been overcast all day, with a few patches of sun showing through the clouds, so I assumed we wouldn't have a memorable sunset that evening.

I didn't take my larger Canon out on the deck, but I did have my iPhone 13. Was I ever surprised to see these amazing colors suddenly appear? It was too late to get my other camera, so I started snapping! The blending of the Blues and Pinks over the Atlantic was spectacular – blue Hour at its best!!

